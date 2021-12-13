Mohanlal’s Marakkar to release on Amazon Prime Video

'Marakkar' was to be released in March last year, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed and was finally released on December 2.

Flix Mollywood

Mohanlal’s epic period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which hit the screen on December 2, will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17. Prime Video tweeted that the movie will be available on the OTT platform in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was earlier reported that the epic film has been reportedly bought by Amazon Prime Video at a price between Rs 90 crore and 100 crore.

The Mohanlal starrer was initially slated for OTT release but later, on the Kerala government’s intervention, the movie released in theatres, that too, after much delay. Marakkar was to be released in March last year, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed and finally it was released in 4,100 screens across the world on December 2. The epic period drama also stars actors Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has been reportedly produced at a cost of Rs 100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever.

The magnum opus tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast. Mohanlal, known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character, plays the title role of Marakkar. The star cast includes Manju Warrier, besides actors from south India and Bollywood and four British actors and one Chinese actor.

“I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India’s very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore,” Mohanlal said, speaking about his role.

Priyadarshan has stated that this is the outcome of his four decades in the film industry. It took three years for the film to commence shooting after the first day he conceived it.

Read TNM’s Marakkar review here: Mohanlal film is visually stunning, badly written