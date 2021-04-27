Mohanlalâ€™s â€˜Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simhamâ€™ postponed again due to COVID-19

The release of the period-drama has been postponed thrice earlier.

Flix Mollywood

The release of the big-budget period film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham which stars actor Mohanlal in the lead, has once again been postponed. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13, however the makers have postponed it in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus. Confirming the news, Mohanlal shared a poster from the movie with the new release date mentioned. Mohanlal is seen as Kunjali Marakkar IV in the poster.

The film recently bagged the National Award for the best feature film of 2019. The movie also received awards for the best special effects and best costume design.

This is the fourth time the makers of the film are postponing the release.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26, 2020. However, like many others, the makers couldnâ€™t release the film due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film got a release date on March 26 this year but once again, the team pushed the release to a later date, citing that the movie might have a better response if it is released on the occasion of Eid.

Recently, the teaser of the film and a romantic single Kannil Ente were released by the makers.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the ensemble cast of Marakkar includes actors Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthi Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini, Prabhu, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The plot of the period-drama is set in 16th century and is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chief of the Zamorin.

Actor Mohanlal was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, which is the sequel of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam. Mohanlal is currently working on his directorial debut Barroz. The shooting for the film is progressing at a brisk pace.