Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ starts rolling

Apart from directing ‘Barroz: The Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure’, Mohanlal will also play the lead role in the fantasy adventure.

Malayalam star Mohanlal will be making his directorial debut with Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The actor took to Twitter to share with fans that the movie went on the floors on Wednesday. He also shared photos taken on the sets along with other crew members. “And the Camera starts Rolling! First day of shoot Action! #Jijo @santoshsivan @ antonypbvr @aashirvadcine # Barroz,” he wrote.

Earlier, the movie kickstarted with a star-studded launch event in Kochi. Photos of Prithviraj, Mammootty and Mohanlal taken at the event went viral. Other prominent personalities present included Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil and Antony Perumbavoor, among others. Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra was also in attendance.

Many actors had congratulated Mohanlal for embarking on his new journey as director. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan wished the actor for his debut venture. “Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture ‘BARROZ’ .. success, prosperity and greater glory,” he wrote on Twitter.

The plot of the fantasy adventure film is based on the life of Portuguese mythical figure Barroz, who is said to have taken care of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures and acted as its guardian for 400 years. The movie is likely to explore and focus on the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa.

The movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and has cinematography by Santosh Sivan. Sreekar Prasad has been roped in for editing while Santhosh Raman will be handling the art direction. Barroz will have music by Lydian Nadhaswaram.

Apart from directing the movie, Mohanlal will also be playing the lead role in Barroz. American child actor Shayla McCaffrey will be seen playing the lead role, while Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega are on board to essay the characters of Vasco da Gama and his wife respectively. Prithviraj and Prathap Pothen too will be seen in pivotal roles in Barroz.

Mohanlal was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.