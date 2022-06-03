Mohanlalâ€™s 12th Man to Prithvirajâ€™s Cold Case: List of gripping Malayalam cop dramas

Malayalam cinema has seen a revival of sorts when it comes to cop dramas. TNM brings you a list of recently released films in the genre.

Flix Mollywood

Intense police procedurals, genre-bending thrillers, gripping murder mysteries â€“ Mollywood has delivered a variety of cop dramas. Following the massive success of last yearâ€™s neo-noir thriller Nayattu, a number of films featuring headliners as cops have released in 2021 and 2022. Although older Malayalam cop dramas like Mammoottyâ€™s Inspector Balram, Mohanlalâ€™s Mukham and Suresh Gopiâ€™s Commissioner, among others, have remained popular for decades, Malayalam cinema has seen a revival of sorts when it comes to the genre, with films like Cold Case, Salute, Kuttavum Sikshayum and more. We bring to you a list of recently released films in the genre.

Salute: This slow-burn police procedural features Dulquer Salmaan as Aravind, a Sub Inspector who is investigating an infamous double murder. Faced with tremendous pressure from politicians and superiors, the police plant evidence to secure the arrest of the man who they think is the perpetrator, but the story takes an unprecedented turn when Aravind finds out that is not quite the case. Unlike cop dramas that usually involve over-the-top action sequences, Salute revolves around Aravind who is conflicted between investigating the way his department wants him to versus following his conscience. Bankrolled by Dulquer himself, the film is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar, among others, and is currently streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV.

12th Man: Following the massive success of the Drishyam franchise, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal teamed up for the murder mystery flick 12th Man. The film revolves around a group of 11 friends who arrive at a hilltop resort for a get-together. When one of them dies, the rest of them naturally become suspects. As the title hints, Mohanlal â€“ a top cop suspended for beating up a media person under the influence of alcohol â€“ enters the scene as the twelfth man.

With the air teeming with secrets, Mohanlal confronts the gang of 11 friends, which leads to interesting revelations and backstories. The cast also includes Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Shivada, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath, Aditi Ravi, and others. 12th Man premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar Malayalam on May 20 this year.

Cold Case: Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead, Cold Case is both a police procedural as well as a supernatural thriller. Prithviraj plays a cop while Aditi is seen as an investigative journalist. Attempting to solve the same case, both search for the missing pieces of the puzzle. The cast includes Mala Parvathy, playing Aditiâ€™s mother, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as an advocate. Helmed by Sreenath V Nath, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 30 last year.

John Luther: The scenic views of a hill station that John Luther opens with is disrupted with the loud thud of a dead body landing on top of a bus, setting the tone for the rest of the film. Jayasurya appears in the titular role as a no-nonsense, workaholic police officer who uncovers the mystery. Debutant filmmaker Abhijith Joseph has also written the screenplay for this film. Actors Athmiya Rajan, Drishya Raghunath, Siddique and Sivadas Kannur among others form the rest of the cast. John Luther hit the big screens on May 27 this year.

Kuttavum Sikshayum: Cop dramas are generally known to have a racy screenplay, with the protagonists following clues along the way to ultimately solve the mystery. However, Rajeev Raviâ€™s Kuttavum Sikshayum is based on five policemen following leads to chase thieves at a rather unhurried pace.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film takes off with a theft taking place at a jewellery shop in Idukki district. After analysing the CCTV footage and other evidence, the police ascertain that the theft was carried out by a team of four members disguised as migrant workers. The team handling the investigation travel to a remote village in the UP-Haryana border to nab the criminals. The film released in theatres on May 27 this year.

