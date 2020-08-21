Mohanlal releases Malayalam song dedicated to COVID-19 warriors

â€˜Athijeevanamâ€™ is a melody based on a poem â€˜Anuvinoduâ€™ written by Dr AK Murali Krishnan Nambiar.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a song called â€˜Athijeevanamâ€™, a melody based on the poem Anuvinodu, penned by Dr AK Murali Krishnan Nambiar. The song which begins with the lyrics â€˜Aarum vilikkaathe aarorum ariyatheâ€™ is rendered by playback singer Poornasree Haridas and â€˜Sa Re Ga Ma Paâ€™ music reality show fame Libin Scaria.

â€˜Athijeevanamâ€™ is dedicated to all the COVID-19 warriors across the globe for their hard work and dedication.

The song video shows visuals of health care workers involved in treating the COVID-19 patients. It gives a glimpse of the workers taking throat and nasal swabs for testing, helping those requiring ventilators, and more importantly wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Also, we get to see the workers staying away from their families for long intervals and yet giving courage to the patients.

The music is composed by Dr Sandeep R. Lisboy Praisely has played the guitar while Mani Ratnam took charge of the sound mixing and mastering. Anish Kumar has directed this video with the technical crew including Jithin Johnson for cranking the camera. Dheeraj Denny, Jobin Dominic, Abhin Eldho, Nithesh Nair, Reshma, Reshmi, Aylin Primal, Riyas, Rinu, Hari Krishnan, Dr Aishwarya, Dr Rebecca, and Dr Luv Kumar appear in this video. While Dheeraj Denny is an actor, the rest of the cast mainly comprise doctors. KV Ashwathy Menon has produced this album.

In an interview to the New Indian Express, director Anish Kumar said that the song was first composed before they thought of the idea to shoot a video. Dr Sandeep had approached him with the idea, he said. Anish and cinematographer Jithin then visited the corona ward of the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva and shot the song there. They depict the theme of survival, ending the song on a positive note, Anish said.

The director also pointed out that making the song with real doctors helped him a lot. Dr Sandeep had explained the procedures done while admitting a COVID-19 patient and the song was shot in a real Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: