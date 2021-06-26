Mohanlal releases film clipping to spread message against dowry

The Malayalam star’s post comes in light of the recent deaths of young women who are believed to have been harassed for dowry.

Mohanlal in a green shirt is facing a number of young women in a field. He is telling them not to worry, and that he is there with them. He is calling himself Gopettan. “Children, don't worry, ok? For all your problems, this Gopettan is there with you. Did you tell these members that you don't want marriage, and that you want to complete studies and stand on your own feet? This is (my) appreciation ok? Marriage should not be the only aim of women. Being self-reliant is what’s needed. That is what is politically correct,” he says as music plays in the background. This is a scene from his upcoming film Neyyatinkara Gopinate Araattu, and Mohanlal has put it out on his Facebook page as a message against dowry.

“Marriage is the togetherness that is sustained by the mutual respect and love of two equal people. It is not a business of accounts. Do not take or give dowry. Say no to dowry,” his voice says at the end of the film clipping. In his post, he adds, “Say no to dowry. Let’s strive forward and create a Kerala where there’s justice and equality for women.”

His post comes in light of the recent deaths of young women who are believed to have gone through dowry harassment. The cases of three young women, all aged under 25, cropped up recently after they allegedly died by suicide due to harassment for dowry. Twenty-two year old Vismaya’s death on June 21 was the first to come to light and which restarted a discussion on the continuing practice of dowry in Kerala, years after it has been declared illegal. A day after Vismaya’s death, 19-yea-old Suchitra, also allegedly suffering from dowry harassment, died by suicide. The third death was that of 24-year-old Archana , who was found dead in her husband’s home.

