Mohanlal releases Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' first look poster

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik was officially launched by actor Mohanlal.

The shooting of the film, which is being helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, was wrapped up recently. The film's shooting commenced in Kochi after which the team moved to Thiruvananthapuram and then Lakshadweep. Fahadh Faasil will be seen sporting four different looks for the film, for which he has shed close to 10 kilos of weight and is seen sporting a completely different look. Recently, a few leaked stills from the sets have the movie buffs in awe. The stills featuring its lead star Fahadh Faasil have turned out to be the talk of the town as the actor has undergone a major physical transformation.

A few interesting details about this film have emerged which is sure to make the movie buffs excited. Reports are that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to be relocated and the hero is responsible for starting a rebellion movement.

The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his banner on a huge budget costing around Rs 25 crore. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing, and Santosh Raman for production designing. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja as the supporting cast.

On the other hand, Fahadh’s other upcoming project Trance is in the post-production mode and is scheduled for release in February this year. Trance has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the star cast.

