Mohanlal to play Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar?

The biopic will reportedly be directed by musician Vijith Nambiar who recently made his directorial debut with ‘Munthiri Monchan’.

Musician Vijith Nambiar, who made his directorial debut with Munthiri Monchan recently, is planning a biopic next. Reports are that the musician turned director will be wielding the megaphone for a biopic on the celebrated musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar. While the groundwork for this project is on, we hear that the filmmaker is keen on roping in Mohanlal to play the lead role in the biopic. Talks have been initiated with Mohanlal and it is too early to speculate about his inclusion in the biopic, say sources.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Big Brother in post-production stage and both these films are scheduled as early 2020 release.

His other films in the pipeline are Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph and L2: Empuran, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Jeethu Joseph has said in an interview to TNM that Ram will be an action film. Trisha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. We hear that she will be playing Mohanlal’s wife in it.

Indrajith Sukumaran will be sharing screen space with Mohanlal in this flick again after the two actors recently worked together for Lucifer. The film will also have Saikumar and Siddique in the cast. The shooting is expected to be completed over a period of three months. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa and the Middle East and a huge budget has been allocated for it.

L2: Empuran, the sequel to Lucifer, will go on the floors in mid-2020, say sources. Murali Gopy, who has penned Lucifer, will be in charge of the script of Empuran and also the upcoming third part of the trilogy. Mohanlal too is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D which is now in making.

