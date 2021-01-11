Mohanlal to Manju Warrier, actors laud Kerala govt for relaxing tax on theatres

Theatres in Kerala are likely to reopen soon after a long break due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

news Mollywood

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a list of relaxations for movie theatres that had remained shut for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many prominent Malayalam actors including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Mammootty have expressed that they welcome the move, which is expected to be a boost for the theatres that are likely to reopen soon.

The new relaxations include exemption of entertainment tax from January to March 2021, reduction in electricity fixed charge for the past 10 months by 50% and that if not paid already, theatres can pay land tax until March 2020 in instalments. The government has also extended the time limit to renew licenses related with building fitness, health, fire and rescue, films division, electrical inspectorate and local bodies until March 31, 2021.

Welcoming the move, actor Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on social media. “Hearty wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who declared relaxations that will boost Malayalam cinema.”

Manju Warrier also hailed the decision on Facebook. “Thanks to the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who took decisions, including entertainment tax exemption, that will strengthen the film industry. Let the spring of spectacle bloom again in theaters,” Manju wrote, sharing Pinarayi Vijayan’s post.

Actor Mammootty praised the government decision saying, “Hearty wishes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan for coming to help out the Malayalam cinema industry, which was in a challenging situation.”

Actor Rima Kallingal thanked the state government saying, “Thank you to the Kerala Communist government and Chief Minister of Kerala.” Sharing the CM’s post on relaxations announcement, actor Tovino Thomas said, “I’m also thanking our Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with the film community.”

“Lots of respect going out to our Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathe life back into the struggling Malayalam film industry. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone and I sincerely hope his efforts will help pull everyone in the industry back on their feet,” Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali wrote that this is a hopeful move from the government. “Flowers of hope are blooming. Salutes to the respected Chief Minister who took apt decisions for the growth of Malayalam cinema,” he said, wishing for good days to come.

Actors Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban also expressed his gratitude to the CM, writing a post on Facebook.

“Big thank you to Kerala government and Chief Minister Shri.Pinarayi Vijayan for the support to Malayalam film industry,” actor Nivin Pauly also wrote, sharing the CM’s post.

