Mohanlal, Mammootty, Madonna Sebastian and other stars wish fans on Onam

Mollywood actors like Dulquer and Priya Prakash Varrier as well as celebrities from other film industries extended their Onam wishes on social media.

Flix Onam

Conveying their Onam wishes to fans on Saturday, August 21, several Mollywood as well as celebrities from other film industries, posted photos and videos in festive and traditional attire. Many also shared images from the Onam festivities they were part of.

Mollywood star Mohanlal posted a photo of himself where he is seen alongside the pookalam. He sports a festive look in a mundu and shirt. Meanwhile, Mammootty posted a graphic poster featuring images of Kerala’s traditional boat race Vallam Kali and wished fans on Onam. Whereas, actor Nivin Pauly who is gearing up for the release of Thuramukham, posted a graphic poster of the plate along with Onathappan, that is used during Onam celebrations.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo where he is seen in a kasavu mundu and a cream-coloured kurta and wished fans on Onam. Actor Indrajith Sukumaran posted photos with his family and posted it on Instagram. Veteran Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi also posted an image in festive Onam attire, which appears to be taken on the sets of a shoot. Tovino Thomas also posted wishes on his Instagram handle.

Actor Kalidas Jayaram who is currently working on director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi ‘s next, wished fans on Onam and also noted that he is celebrating the festival at the shooting spot. “Celebrating this Onam in a shooting location . Wishing everyone around the globe a great Onam ahead, wherever you are be happy, be grateful, eat good sadhya and chill out coz life is short and you will never know the value of a moment unless it's a memory....Currently shooting for kiruthiga udhayanidhi ma'am's film !! More exciting and great updates coming real soon !! Lots of love to you guys for all the warmth and support that's come my way ... catch you guys soon on screen until then,” he wrote, while sharing photos from the sets.

Social media was also flooded with vibrant and colourful photos of various female celebrities in the traditional kasavu saree.

Madonna Sebastian posted a photo where she sports a festive yet contemporary look in a lehenga consisting white skirt, red blouse and a white and gold shawl, that is similar to the kasavu saree that is generally worn during Onam. She completed her traditional look with gold jewellery. The Great Indian Kitchen actor Nimisha Sajayan was also seen in a similar outfit in her latest photos. Wishing fans on Uttradam, Priyamani posted a photo from the archives which features her in a kasavu saree. The Family Man actor wore the saree with a contrasting green blouse, elegant gold jewellery and a red pottu, with her hair tied in a bun. “Something from the archives ..happy uttradam!!” she wrote.

Actor Manjima went with a simple and graceful Onam look. Actors such as Anupama Parameswaran, Priya Prakash Varrier and Malavika Mohanan, among others, also posted their photos from Onam celebrations and extended their wishes to followers.

From Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu to Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities who are part of other film industries also wished everyone a happy Onam.

Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe August 21, 2021