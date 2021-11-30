The trailer of actor Mohanlal’s much-anticipated Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikdalinte
Set in the 16th century, the trailer features Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakka IV. The video opens with the Portuguese waging a fight against Kunjali Marakkar by
We then hear a dialogue from another character who claims that he will bring Kunjali back from hiding. There are also questions about how a great warrior like him (Kunajli), has ended up being a criminal? We see glimpses of Mohanlal as Kunjali, where he puts up a fierce fight against the Portuguese. The trailer also introduces the audience to characters played by other actors like Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.
The epic period drama also stars actors such as Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others .Marakkar Arabikadalinte
The film bagged the national award under three categories for the year 2019. It received the award for best visual effects, best costume, and best feature film of the year. It also won awards at the Kerala state film festival.
The Mohanlal starrer was initially slated for OTT release but later, on the Kerala government’s intervention. Marakkar is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on December 2 this year.
Watch the trailer of Marakkar here:
Presenting to you in all its grandeur, the Official Trailer of#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 30, 2021
Malayalam: https://t.co/bIYGU7ZRfw
Tamil: https://t.co/4GHvC327RB
Hindi: https://t.co/edDXBKDClx
Kannada: https://t.co/YYxAAWGV64
Telugu: https://t.co/ko1GLeyuLE#MarakkarFromDec2