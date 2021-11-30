Mohanlal looks fierce in trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The star cast also includes actors Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and Nedumudi Venu.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Mohanlal’s much-anticipated Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham was unveiled on Monday, November 30. Sharing the trailer, Mohanlal wrote: “Presenting to you in all its grandeur, the Official Trailer of # MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham.”

Set in the 16th century, the trailer features Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakka IV. The video opens with the Portuguese waging a fight against Kunjali Marakkar by mobilising their army to end the latter’s reign. “I have come with an army of 6000 men, cavalry and artillery, to stop the atrocities of Kunjali Marakkar forever. I want his face at my feet, dead or alive,” we hear one of the characters saying in the background, while the visuals corresponding to the dialogue show glimpses of the destruction caused.

We then hear a dialogue from another character who claims that he will bring Kunjali back from hiding. There are also questions about how a great warrior like him (Kunajli), has ended up being a criminal? We see glimpses of Mohanlal as Kunjali, where he puts up a fierce fight against the Portuguese. The trailer also introduces the audience to characters played by other actors like Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.

The epic period drama also stars actors such as Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others .Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been reportedly produced at a cost of Rs 100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever.

The film bagged the national award under three categories for the year 2019. It received the award for best visual effects, best costume, and best feature film of the year. It also won awards at the Kerala state film festival.

The Mohanlal starrer was initially slated for OTT release but later, on the Kerala government’s intervention. Marakkar is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on December 2 this year.

Watch the trailer of Marakkar here: