Mohanlal to join â€˜Drishyam 2â€™ sets on September 20

Jeethu Joseph who directed the 2013 hit film â€˜Drishyamâ€™ will also direct the sequel.

Flix Mollywood

Mohanlal will be joining the sets of Drishyam 2 on September 20, confirm sources. The shooting of this much-expected film was planned to commence in August but could not take off due to the pandemic.

According to the latest update, the new date has been set considering the starâ€™s availability. Mohanlal will be at the Ayurveda facility from September 2 to 15 for his annual wellness program. He will be joining the Drishyam 2 sets after completing the program as planned.

Drishyam 2, the sequel to the hit film of the same title, will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also directed the first part.

Speaking to the students at the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, an initiative of the Kerala government, director Jeethu Joseph said earlier that the thriller element ended in Drishyam and the sequel will be on how the family is doing well. He revealed that the film will concentrate on emotions and relationships. Jeethu also revealed that the story is set seven years later from when the first part ended. Besides Mohanlal and Meena, who played the lead roles in Drishyam, the film will also have Ansiba and Esther Anil who played their children.

It may be noted here that Drishyam, starring Mohanlal and Meena, was a smash hit and was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Drishyam was also remade in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya in 2017 and in Chinese titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd in 2019.

The film turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry in 2013. It became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 50 crore at the box office and went on to collect Rs 75 crore. It won several prestigious awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. It was screened at the 45th International Film Festival of India and the 8th Asian Film Festival.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are also teaming up for another film, Ram, which was announced some time ago. It will have Trisha pairing up with Mohanlal with Indrajith Sukumaran roped in to play a pivotal role. Ram is an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of Drishyam