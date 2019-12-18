Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film is titled ‘Ram’

Mollywood

Trisha plays the female lead in this action thriller.

The title of the upcoming Mohanlal starrer, directed by Jeethu Joseph has been revealed to be Ram. A bearded Mohanlal features in the black and white poster of the movie.

In an interview with the Times of India, director Jeethu Joseph said, “The film will be an action thriller. It has heroism and aspects that would appeal to the ‘mass audience’ but it won’t be a conventional ‘mass’ film. Mohanlal won’t be doing over-the-top action sequences or playing a larger-than-life character in the film, because realistic elements are what forms the core of the movie.”

Jeethu’s earlier film with Mohanlal, Drishyam, released in 2013, has been a big success, with remakes made to other languages. The actor and director are coming together after six years.

Indrajith Sukumaran is already onboard for Ram with an important role to play. He has worked with Mohanlal in films like Flash, Baba Kalyani, Chotta Mumbai and Lucifer and shares a good rapport with the star. Besides Mohanlal and Indrajith, Ram will also have Saikumar and Siddique forming part of the cast.

Trisha has been roped in to play the female lead in this flick and reports are that she will be playing Mohanlal’s wife in it. The South Indian star made her debut in Malayalam with Shyamaprasad’s Hey Jude.

According to Jeethu, the shooting of Ram will begin this month and will be completed over a period of three months. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa, and the Middle East and a huge budget has been allotted for it. The film is planned as an Onam release for next year.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal’s next film release will be Big Brother. Directed by Siddique, the action-suspense thriller has the Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Satna Titus and others in the cast. While Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid play brothers in this flick, Arbaaz will be seen as a police officer.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: TV Chandran’s ‘Dany’ revolves around a lone, desolate man played by Mammootty