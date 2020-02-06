Mohanlal and Mammootty reveal title of Madhu Warrier’s debut directorial venture

Madhu, who is the elder brother of actor Manju Warrier, has roped in Biju Menon and Manju to play the lead roles in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Actor-producer Madhu Warrier will step into his maiden directorial venture. Madhu, who is the elder brother of actor Manju Warrier, has roped in Biju Menon and his sister to play the lead roles in the film.

The film’s title has been revealed online by the two icons of the Malayalam film industry – Mohanlal and Mammootty – as Lalitham Sundaram, through their social media accounts.

Taking to his social media, Mammooty posted, "Happy to share with you the title poster of "Lalitham Sundharam" best wishes to Manju Warrier ,Madhu Warrier, Biju Menon and entire team."

The director has roped in P Sukumar to crank the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram will be bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Kocuman under Century Films.

Manju Warrier and Biju Menon had worked together in films like Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Kudamattam, Pranayavarnangal, and Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu and last shared the screen space about two decades ago. Since then, they did not get an opportunity to work together again until Madhu Warrier decided to cast them in Lalitham Sundaram.

Manju Warrier’s next release will be Kayattam. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the director’s robes, Sanal Kumar has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Further, Manju Warrier is busy with the horror flick Chathur Mukham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick.

The shooting of Chathur Mukham is currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing.

Content provided by Digital Native