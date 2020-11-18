Mohanlal and Mammootty release Nayanthara’s first look poster for ‘Nizhal’

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban play the lead in the thriller, that will mark the directorial debut of editor Appu Bhattathiri.

Flix Mollywood

Nayanthara, known as the lady superstar of South Indian film industry, celebrated her birthday on November 18. As a special surprise on her birthday, makers of her upcoming film Nizhal released her first look from the movie. The first look poster was released by Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammooty.

Sharing the first look, Mohanlal wrote, "Here’s launching the poster of Nizhal and Wishing a Happy Birthday to Nayanthara."

While Mammooty wrote, "Happy to release the First Look Character Poster of Nizhal and wishing Nayanthara a very Happy Birthday :)"

Helmed by State Award-winning editor turned filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, Nizhal is touted to be a thriller. The project went on floors on October 19 in Kochi. Kunchacko Boban plays the male lead in the film. Although both have worked together in a film in the past, titled Twenty: 20, this will be the first time they would be seen together.

Recently a picture from the sets was released online. The picture showed Nizhal’s lead pair Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara on the beach.

Kunchacko Boban's character poster was released recently on his birthday. The team released the star’s first look with the details, “Presenting First Class Judicial Magistrate.... Mr.JOHN BABY.... Sometimes, you have to fear your own Shadow!!!! .......”NIZHAL”...... (sic).”

Appu Bhattathiri, turning director with the film, told in an earlier interview to TNM that it was Kunchacko Boban who led them to Nayanthara. And it is one of the producers of the film, Fellini TP, who directed them to Kunchacko Boban.

The movie has five producers -- Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. The technical team is a strong crew that includes cinematographer Deepak D Menon and music composer Sooraj S Kurup.

Appu is the award winning editor of the films Ozhivu Divasathe Kali and Veeram.

(Content provided by Digital Native)