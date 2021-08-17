Mohanlal and Drishyam director Jeethu Josephâ€™s 12th Man goes on floors

Actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have previously collaborated in the critically acclaimed Malayalam movies â€˜Drishyamâ€™ and â€˜Drishyam 2â€™.

Mollywood star Mohanlalâ€™s next film with director Jeethu Joseph, 12th Man went on floors on Tuesday, August 17, coinciding with the first day of the Chingam month as per the Malayalam calendar. Actor Mohanlal shared photos from the customary puja ceremony on social media to the delight of his fans.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor and actor Unni Mukundan were among those attending the puja. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have collaborated earlier for the hit Drishyam franchise. The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam had a huge run at the box office and was also remade in several languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Drishyam 2, which is the sequel of Drishyam, was released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video this year. Before Drishyam 2, the director and actor duo had also commenced working on the action thriller film Ram. However, the project was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers had reportedly put the production work on hold due to travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, 12th Man marks the fourth collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Bro Daddy with filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, Mohanlal also played the lead in Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s directorial debut Lucifer. Apart from directing Bro Daddy, Prithviraj will also essay a pivotal role in the movie. The cast of the film includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopi and Soubin Shahir, among others.

Mohanlal has also commenced work on his directorial debut Barroz. He will also be playing the lead in the movie. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also been roped in for an important role in Barroz.

Further, Mohanlal is waiting for the theatrical release of his period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the release has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The B Unnikrishnan directed Aaraattu, which stars Mohanlal in the lead, is also all set for release.