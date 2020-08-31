Mohan Raja to update on 'Thani Oruvan 2' very soon

Raja had said in a statement earlier that the sequel will be a thriller set against a social backdrop

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, who last directed Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran, has revealed that audiences can soon expect an update about the highly anticipated sequel to his successful Tamil film Thani Oruvan. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Thani Oruvan last week, Mohan Raja opened up about the sequel plans while responding to a tweet from actor Harish Uthaman, who played a key role in the original.

Harish thanked Mohan Raja in a tweet for making him a part of Thani Oruvan. He wrote: “Been a milestone in my career sir. Thank you so much for making me a part of the team! Wishes to you and our whole team. Stay blessed! Replying to Harish’s tweet, Mohan Raja said the pleasure was his to work with him. He further wrote: “It’s my pleasure @harishuthaman And the answer for you and the fans of #ThaniOruvan - update on #ThaniOruvan2 very soon (sic).”

It’s my pleasure @harishuthaman And the answer for you and the fans of #ThaniOruvan - Update on #ThaniOruvan2 very soon https://t.co/Vlc2kXnVBC August 28, 2020

In 2018, on the occasion of the third anniversary of Thani Oruvan, Mohan Raja took to Twitter to announce that he and his brother are joining hands once again for Thani Oruvan 2, which was slated to go on the floors later that year. Raja shared the news about the project via video and said that he was excited to be teaming up with his brother. In a media interaction, Raja said Thani Oruvan 2 was on his mind for the longest time. “Following the overwhelming response for Thani Oruvan, Ravi and I were certain that we didn’t want to do a sequel just for the heck of it. We had planned it as his Ravi’s 25th film, and hence, it took time to materialize," he had said.

Raja had said in a statement that the sequel will be a thriller set against a social backdrop. “Just like the first part, Thani Oruvan 2 will have a similar premise of a social backdrop. It’ll be an engrossing cat and mouse thriller between the protagonist and antagonist,” he had said. He also confirmed that talks have been initiated with several actors for playing key roles in the film. However, for reasons unknown, the sequel plan didn’t take off immediately and Ravi moved on to his other commitments.

Ravi currently awaits the release of Bhoomi, which will be his 25th film. He will be seen playing the role of a farmer in this action-thriller rooted in a rural backdrop.

There are reports that the film would skip theatrical and could be the next big Tamil release to head the OTT way. As per the latest reports, the film has sold its rights to a leading OTT player and could be released in a few weeks. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the streaming rights have been already sold. The film marks the reunion of Jayam Ravi and director Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. It marks the Tamil debut of Niddhi Aggarwal and also stars Sathish.

Jayam Ravi also has an espionage thriller titled Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Tipped to be a Tamil remake of Hindi hit Baby, the film has been directed by I Ahmed and also stars Taapsee Pannu. He is also a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. It has already been confirmed that Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi are officially part of the cast. Reports also suggest that Karthi plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Jayam Ravi portrays the character of Arulmozhi Varman in this venture, while Jayaram will be playing the fictional character of Azhvarkidayar Nambi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)