Mohammed Nalapad, MLA NA Haris's son drove Bentley car that rammed bike and auto: Cops

Police say that another man came to the police station and surrendered saying he was the one who drove the Bentley.

news Crime

A Bentley car, which was speeding on Bengaluru’s Bellary Road on Sunday rammed into two vehicles near Mekhri Circle, and ended up injuring four people. Soon after the accident, the driver had abandoned the car and no one knew who was responsible for the accident. Bengaluru Traffic Police now say that the driver of the Bentley was Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravaikante Gowda told TNM that the man behind the wheel was Nalapad and that he has been summoned for questioning.

"Soon after the accident, on Monday a man came to the police station and surrendered saying he was the one driving the Bentley. Investigation revealed that it was not true and that the man who was driving the car was Mohammed Haris Nalapad. We have issued summons to him for questioning, once he appears for questioning, we will continue with the investigation," Ravikante Gowda said.

@AddlCPTraffic says that Mohammed Haris Nalapad was the one driving the Bentley that rammed into an auto and a bike at Mekhri Cirlcle on Sunday afternoon. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/hjELitVLmR — Theja Ram (@thejaram92) February 11, 2020

At around 2.30 pm on Sunday, the Bentley Continental GT (TS 09 UC 9), which was speeding along the Mekhri Circle underpass rammed into a bike bearing the license plate number KA 03 EV 8346 and later rammed into an autorickshaw bearing the license plate KA 05 AD 4756.

The two-wheeler rider Praful Kumar, an engineer, and the autorickshaw driver Abdul sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby private hospital. A woman named Sabiha and her six-year-old son also sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid.

Police officials say that CCTV footage and several videos of the incident were recovered from which the police identified Mohammed Haris Nalapad as the man who was driving the Bentley.

DCP East (traffic division) M Narayan had earlier said that the Bentley belongs to a private company and that representatives of the company were questioned on Monday. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Sadashivnagar Traffic Police Station.

This is not the first time that Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been accused of breaking the law. He was arrested by the Cubbon Park Police on February 19, 2018, two days after he and his associates assaulted Vidvat, the son of a prominent businessman, in an uptown cafe in Bengaluru.

The chargesheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) revealed that Nalapad initiated the incident and provoked his aides with the intention of murdering Vidvat. He was denied bail by the sessions court multiple times and was in jail for 115 days before he finally procured bail in June 2018.