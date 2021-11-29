Mofiya felt she would never get justice if CI Sudheer probed case, father says

The FIR into Mofiya's death was filed on November 23, a day after she died by suicide alleging domestic abuse and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Days before Aluva police station Circle Inspector (CI) Sudheer was suspended in the suicide case of law student Mofiya, her father had named him in the FIR. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Mofiya’s father who said that the way the CI spoke to Mofiya made her believe that she would never get justice as long as the police officer was still there. 21-year-old Mofiya had slapped her husband at the station, after which the police officer allegedly behaved rudely with her. "She was scared, she was upset, and she thought she would never get justice as long as the CI was dealing with the case," the FIR states.

The FIR was filed on November 23, a day after Mofiya had killed herself alleging domestic violence and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. However, despite being named in the FIR, no sections have been invoked against the accused officer.

In her suicide note, Mofiya had stated that the officer should be punished. The 21-year-old law student had approached the police accusing her husband Muhammad Suhail and his parents of domestic violence and dowry harassment. Hours before she died, Mofiya and her family were called to the police station along with her husband’s family to thrash out a “compromise.” However, her father Dilshad alleged that Sudheer behaved badly with her at the station.

It has also come to light that Sudheer has had previous complaints against him, including from another woman who also faced dowry harassment. She had alleged that he had mistreated her, kept her in the police station for hours and also refused to share a copy of the FIR with her.

Suhail and his parents were apprehended by the Kothamangalam police on November 24, after he was named in Mofiya’s suicide letter.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.