Modi’s US visit: CPJ’s full-page ad in Washington Post questions press freedom in India

The advertisement emphasised that while India is the world's largest democracy, it is also one of the most dangerous countries for the media.

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given a grand welcome and is engaged in various activities and meetings with notable figures. However, rights advocates, activists and critics have made several statements asking the United States to address concerns related to Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.

In New York City, trucks displayed screens urging US President Joe Biden to raise important questions about events in India during his meetings with Modi. These questions encompassed issues such as the ongoing protests by wrestlers and the detention of activists, including Umar Khalid. In a significant move, the Committee to Protect Journalists and its partners on press freedom issues in India took out a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post.

The ad prominently featured the photographs of six journalists currently detained in India: Aasif Sultan, Gautam Navlakha, Sajad Gul, Fahad Shah, Rupesh Kumar Singh, and Irfan Mehraj. The advertisement emphasised that while India is the world's largest democracy, it is also one of the most dangerous countries for the media. It highlighted the increasing threats faced by journalists in India, including physical violence, harassment, frivolous lawsuits, and online hate campaigns.

The ad urged leaders worldwide who value democracy to exert pressure on those in power in India, calling for an end to the threats against journalists.

Earlier this week, a group of 75 Democrats, including senators and members of the House of Representatives, penned a letter to President Biden, urging him to address concerns regarding press freedom, internet access, and religious intolerance in India during his discussions with Prime Minister Modi.