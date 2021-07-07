Modi govt creates new Ministry of Cooperation ahead of cabinet reshuffle

A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named on Wednesday.

news Goverance

The Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, an official statement said on Tuesday. Amid a strong buzz about a massive cabinet reshuffle exercise expected on Wednesday, the statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said the new ministry has been created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (through cooperation to prosperity). Terming it a "historic move", the government said the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.



A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named on Wednesday. The official statement said the ministry will help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots. "In our country, a cooperative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility," the government said. The ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS), it said.



The Union government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership, the statement said. Creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the Budget announcement made by the Finance Minister, it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges. BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.



In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy. JD(U) leader RCP Singh and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, both of whom are expected to represent the BJP's allies in the government, also reached Delhi from Bihar. All of them remained tight-lipped to queries about their possibility of joining the government.



