Moderate rain likely in Chennai, nearby areas over next 48 hrs: IMD

Heavy rains will shift to south Tamil Nadu on Monday, November 29 and lash the southern districts till Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From Tuesday onwards, its intensity will decrease, it added. Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas in Chennai city and the neighbourhood over the next 48 hours, the IMD forecast said.

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon will happen from Monday onwards. While the easterly winds over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on November 29. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. On November 30, thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts.

On Sunday, Meenambakkam, West Tambaram, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakam, Sathyabhama University and MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam received heavy rains.

The weatherman said that the intensity of rains will fall from November 29 and most places in southern and northern parts will receive light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, the state Revenue and Disaster Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that the state government is assessing the damage inflicted in the rains during the past ten days and will present a report to Chief Minister regarding the same.

While speaking to IANS, Ramachandran said: "The state government especially the revenue department is taking stock of the losses inflicted in the recent rains and will be giving a fresh proposal to the Chief Minister seeking central assistance. The government and the revenue department have made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any eventuality during the heavy rains in South Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday."

The minister also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force have been kept on standby to face any issues during the rains.

On Sunday, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that the government will open health check camps in all the PHC's (primary health centres) across the state to take stock of rain-related diseases. With the Omicron threat looming large, the health department is opening health camps so that the system will be full-fledged and geared up to face any eventuality.

