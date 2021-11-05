Moderate to heavy rains expected over Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka

On November 4, Bengaluru saw unexpected, heavy rains which left several roads flooded and residential colonies inundated.

Bengaluru is expected to see moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms from Friday, November 5, to 8.30 am on Saturday, and further widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy rains until Monday. Meanwhile, coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada will witness widespread thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are also expected at many places along the coast from Sunday to Tuesday.

Most districts in the north interior part of Karnataka, barring Kalaburagi and Yadgir, will experience scattered rains on Friday and Saturday. From Sunday to Tuesday, Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri are expected to see rains in isolated places, with the other districts mostly remaining dry.

Districts in the south interior part of Karnataka are expected to see widespread thunderstorms on Friday. From Saturday to Monday too, thunderstorms are expected at many places. On Tuesday, scattered rains are expected

Several districts including Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga that lie within the Western Ghats are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Friday to Sunday. Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Mysuru are expected to see very heavy rains on Friday.

In the night between Thursday and Friday, Bengaluru experienced heavy rains which left many low-lying areas in the city flooded. As a result, many houses were inundated and videos of vehicles stranded in the middle of flooded roads emerged.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that special funds will be released for the repairs of the retaining walls on Bengaluruâ€™s storm water drains.He also said that the desilting of the storm water drains must be done on a war footing in the summer, to prevent them from overflowing.

