Mock funeral pyre to sand sadhya: Thiruvananthapuram sees protests on Onam day

Several groups including Kerala state RTC contract workers protested outside the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday,

Thiruvananthapuram saw protests by various groups outside the Kerala Secretariat on Onam day. Vyapari Vyavasayi Association protested with a mock funeral pyre, demanding government help for the families of traders who died by suicide due to financial constraints owing to the pandemic. The association has said that 21 merchants died due to the pandemic and the lockdown. They protested seeking compensation for the families.

Another protest that was held outside the Secretariat was by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation contract staff, seeking confirmation in their appointment. They made a mock sadhya, serving sand in the plantain leaves. The protesters sat in a row with the plantain leaves placed before them and as sand was served. There were around 8000 temporary staff in the Kerala SRTC who are demanding permanent appointment. "We all have above 15 years service. During the lockdown, they cut short the bus services, promising that we will be taken back to the job. But after the lockdown we were not taken back. Most of us are above 50 years old, how will we go for other work now? We were not even given any help during these difficult times," one of the protesters told the media

Protesters said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised twice in OCtober 2020 that temporary Kerala SRTC workers will be confirmed. They alleged that the promise was for their votes.

A similar protest was seen in Thottappally of Alappuzha against black sand mining. It's the 23rd day of their protest. Many who are on a hunger strike, also served blank sand on banana leaves to mark their protest. The protesters allege that they will lose their home if the mining continues. They demand that Kerala Metals and Minerals Limited and Indian Rare Earths Limited stop mining immediately.