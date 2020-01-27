Mobile phones banned on the set of Prabhas's next project

The film is tentatively titled ‘Jaan’ and will see Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Prabhas has recently resumed shooting for his next film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Reports suggest that as per the script, the story is set in a European country, however locations have been recreated on the outskirts of Hyderabad in an effort to save time on travelling.

Made on a big-budget the makers are said to have erected different lavish sets for the film’s shoot. The construction of this set alone will cost its producers close to Rs 30 crores according to sources. Lavish sets of Europe are erected in Annapurna Studios and Tellapur for the film’s shoot.

In an effort to curb the leaking of any videos or photos from the shooting spot, the makers of the film have banned the usage of mobile phones on the sets.

Tentatively titled Jaan, the film is said to be planned for release in a number of languages much like the actor's last Saaho because of Prabhas' pan-Indian appeal. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apparently, it is a romantic entertainer and the star has been required to tone down his physique to suit the role. Prabhas had shed some weight for the film. On working in a romantic film after a long gap, Prabhas has said that he wanted to shift his focus back into this genre as his fans feel that he hasn’t done such roles for a long time.

It was also widely speculated that director SS Rajamouli had advised Prabhas to not follow the second Baahubali film with an action film, before Prabhas had signed on for Saaho. He had allegedly told the actor to work on a romantic drama film before returning to the action genre again.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, the film is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with Manoj Pramahamsa handling the cinematography department.