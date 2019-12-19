Mobile internet, voice calls suspended in parts of Delhi as CAA protests intensify

CAA

Amid massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi, mobile internet services have been snapped in some parts of the national capital. Multiple service providers stated that they are complying with the government’s orders to suspend voice calls, internet services in some parts of New Delhi.

A tweet from Bharti Airtel said they had snapped services and voice calls to comply with the government’s orders. Reuters reported that Vodafone Idea says there is a planned outage in Delhi scheduled as per Indian government directive. Several Jio users also said that they were facing connectivity issues.

Scores of protesters were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those who were detained, officials said. Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

The iconic old city area of Delhi — from Jama Masjid to Kashmere Gate remained sealed as security forces put barricades to prevent protesters reaching the Red Fort on Thursday as a major rally was planned against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In view of the protests, entry and exit at as many as 16 Delhi Metro stations were closed on Thursday as people, staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), gathered at various venues despite massive police deployment and imposition of prohibitory orders in several places on Thursday.

In the latest development, DMRC has shut entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House metro stations. However, it has been clarified that interchange facility is available at Mandi House.

Earlier in the day, entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Khan Market were closed. "Trains will not be halting at these stations," read a tweet on official Twitter handle of DMRC.

"Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," tweeted DMRC earlier in the morning.