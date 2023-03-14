MM Keeravani plays Carpenters’ ‘Top of the World’ on piano at Oscars afterparty

A video from the RRR team's celebration of their Oscar win showed Keeravani playing ‘Top of the World’ by the Carpenters on piano, with Rama Rajamouli and others singing along.

After the Academy Awards ceremony, it is usually time for afterparties and celebrations. And that is exactly what the RRR team did in Los Angeles on Monday, March 13. Fresh from their Oscar win for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the best original song category, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani and their entire team let the good times flow. Pictures and videos from the after-event party show the cast and crew enjoying the hospitality of director Rajamouli, who can't seem to stop grinning since the big win.

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to Instagram to share some of the moments at the after-event party. The pictures and videos are being lapped up by RRR fans. The video shows the venue decked up and the entire team appeared to be in a celebratory mood.

One of the videos showed Oscar winner MM Keeravani playing ‘Top of the World’ by the American musician duo Carpenters on the piano, with RRR costume designer Rama Rajamouli and others around him singing along. In his Oscar acceptance speech, Keeravani said that he grew up listening to the Carpenters and sang the same song with different words, to indicated that winning the award made him feel like he was on top of the world.

Accepting the award, music composer MM Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars”. He went on to hum a line from ‘Top of the World’ by Carpenters, with the words changed to mention director Rajamouli and RRR. "There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravani sang. He thanked The Academy, Rajamouli’s son and line producer of RRR SS Karthikeya, and the film’s distributor in the United States Variance Films.

"Love you all, thank you," Keeravani concluded, while lyricist Chandrabose said "Namaste." ‘Naatu Naatu’ was composed by MM Keeravani, written by lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the Telugu and Kannada film versions. 1

(With IANS inputs)

