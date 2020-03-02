M&M auto sales plunge 42% in February, Tata Motors' domestic sales down 34%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 42% fall in its total vehicle sales in February at 32,476 units, while Tata Motors reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its February domestic sales at 38,002 units.

M&M had sold 56,005 units in February 2019.

Its domestic sales last month stood at 30,637 units, 42% lower than 52,915 vehicles sold in February 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"In the passenger vehicles segment (which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans), Mahindra sold 10,938 vehicles in February 2020, compared to 26,109 vehicles in February 2019," it said. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 15,856 vehicles during the period under review, as against 21,154 vehicles during the corresponding period last year.

Mahindra sold 436 vehicles in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment in February 2020, compared to 686 units during the same month last year.

Its exports slumped 40% to 1,839 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said: "The ramp-down of BS-IV vehicle production has been in line with our plan for February. However, because of the unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, our BS-VI ramp-up has been affected."

Tata Motors had sold 57,221 units in February last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in India plunged 35% to 25,572 units during the month under review, from 39,111 units sold during the corresponding period last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

It exported 2,514 commercial vehicles last month, 9% lower on a year-on-year basis. The company's total commercial vehicle sales in February 2020 were recorded at 28,086 units, a fall of 33% from 41,882 sold a year ago.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "Commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was 35 per cent lower than last year. Retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37 per cent, helping bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. Retail in M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) grew by 23 per cent over last month with fleet buyers stepping up purchases."

"We are on track for the BS-VI migration, with BS-IV stocks being consumed as per plan and BS-VI production initiated," he said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 10.3% decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February.

The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were down 7.2% to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019, HMIL said in a statement.

The company's exports declined 22% to 8,900 units from 11,408 units a year ago.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its total sales in February at 1,47,110 units.

During the same period last year, the company had sold 1,48,682 units.

Its domestic sales last month declined by 3.6% to 1,34,150 units, the company said in a regulatory filing. Exports during the period under review, on the other hand, rose by 7.1% to 10,261 units.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,47,110 units in February 2020. This includes 1,34,150 units in domestic market, 2,699 units of domestic OEM (original equipment manufacturer) sales and 10,261 units of exports," the company said in its filing.

