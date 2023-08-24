MLA demands ticket with hundreds of supporters in front of Minister Harish Raoâ€™s house

The situation in Narsapur is tense amidst speculations that Ms Sunitha Lakshmareddy, a former minister and presently Telangana Women's Commission.chief, might be fielded there.

news Telangana election 2023

Tensions are mounting in Narsapur as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the BRS candidate for the seat. The party is yet to announce its candidates for only four assembly constituencies in the state, Narsapur being one among them. On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had released the list of his candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly seats.

As the four remaining names are expected to be announced soon, Madan Reddy, the sitting MLA for Narsapur, staged a protest on Thursday, August 24, outside the office of Thaneeru Harish Rao, Minister of Medical Health and Finance and a powerful leader of the region.

He was surrounded by hundreds of activists and supporters, who urged the minister to present their concerns to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and not ignore Madan Reddy. There are also reports that he could leave the party altogether if denied a ticket.

Harish Rao responded by assuring justice for all parties involved and promised to take up the matter with the Chief Minister. He emphasized that KCR had a clear understanding of the ground realities and would not yield to any external pressures.

Sunitha Lakshmareddy recently met with BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is also KCRâ€™s daughter, triggering speculation she could be fielded from Naraspur. She had represented the constituency as a Congress MLA three times, from 1999 to 2009, and had been a minister too, holding multiple portfolios.

She joined the BRS in 2019 and is presently the chairperson of the Telangana Women's Commission.