MK Stalin files application to contest from Kolathur for third time

Just days ago, Stalinâ€™s son and DMKâ€™s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted his application to contest from Chepauk.

news TN Assembly Elections 2021

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Sunday filed an application to contest from the Kolathur assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This will be the third time that Stalin is contesting from the constituency and with his previous two winning streaks, the DMK leader is hoping for a hattrick. Prior to the 2011 Assembly elections, Stalin used to contest from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 in a single phase, and the results will be announced on May 2.

Just days ago, Stalinâ€™s son and DMKâ€™s youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin had submitted his application to contest from Chepauk. Chepauk, notably, is considered to be DMKâ€™s home forte and was represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi thrice. TNM reported on February 27 that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is likely to field actor Khushboo Sundar from the Chepauk assembly constituency. The possible face-off between the two actor turned politicians â€” Udhayandhi and Khushboo â€” has already gotten all the attention as one among the high-profile face-offs in the stateâ€™s upcoming elections.

The Kolathur constituency was carved out of the former Purasawalkam and Villivakkam Assembly segments after the Delimitation of Constituencies in 2008. Kolathur consists of Kolathur, Peravallur, Senthil Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Ayanavaram, Periyar Nagar, Poombugar Nagar, Jawagar Nagar, and Sembiyam neighbourhoods.

In 2011, Stalin stood opposite AIADMKâ€™s Saidai Sa Duraisamy and won by a close margin. In 2016, he faced JCD Prabhakar from the AIADMK and won by a huge margin. Of the 234 Assembly Constituencies in the state, Chennai has a total of 20.

On Saturday, AIADMK inaugurated its alliance talks by announcing seat-sharing with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). It was announced that PMK will contest 23 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance for Tamil Naduâ€™s upcoming Assembly polls, while it is being reported that negotiations are on with the national party BJP.

According to reports, alliance talks between the opposition parties DMK and Congress are underway and the parties are yet to reach a consensus. DMKâ€™s seat-sharing talks are headed by General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer TR Baalu and MP Kanimozhi.