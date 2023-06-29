MK Stalin condemns ‘murderous’ attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was shot by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on June 28.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, June 28, condemned the “murderous attack” on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad, who was reportedly shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. Stalin said that the incident exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He said “Wishing Chandrashekhar Azad a speedy recovery and demand that the culprits who are responsible for this cowardly attack should be punished.”

Azad was shot by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh. After the attack, he was rushed to the hospital. Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada reportedly said that Azad’s convoy was attacked by armed men in a car. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Tada said, “The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.”

According to India Today, the gunmen were travelling in a white Maruti Swift Dzire car which had a Haryana licence plate. The gunman reportedly fired four rounds at Azad.

The Ambedkarite activist’s Facebook account had shared photographs of injured Azad and urged the police to take strict action against the assailants. The post has now been deleted. Azad started a political party named Azad Samaj Party in 2020.