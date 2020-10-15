'Mistake could have been avoided': Rajini after HC pulls him up over property tax case

On Wednesday, the court had said that the actor had wasted its time by filing a petition, instead of appealing directly to the Chennai Corporation.

news Court

A day after Madras High Court warned Rajinikanth for involving the judiciary in a matter relating to paying property tax of his wedding hall in Chennai, the actor has put out a tweet, acknowledging his mistake.

Rajinikanth’s tweet on Thursday morning in Tamil read, “Raghavendra Hall Property Tax … We should have appealed to the Corporation. The mistake could have been avoided. #ExperienceIs_Lesson”. Rajinikanth’s wedding hall located at Kodambakkam in Chennai was opened to the public about three decades ago, according to the information on their website.

On Wednesday, the High Court had said that the actor had wasted its time by filing a petition, following which his counsel agreed to withdraw petition. Less than ten days after receiving the tax invoice for Rs 6.50 lakh from Greater Chennai Corporation on September 10, Rajinikanth had filed a petition arguing that he was entitled to remission on property tax since he had made no revenue from the wedding hall due to the pandemic.

Rajinikanth, in his plea, had said that his wedding hall remained vacant since March 24, 2020 and consequently no revenue had been earned during the said period. Therefore, he argued that he won’t be able to pay the tax raised for the months April to September. His petition quoted the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act of 1919 that allows for a remission of tax if the premises remained vacant for over 30 days.

Justice Anitha Sumanth who heard the case warned the actor for rushing to the court within ten days after receiving the invoice instead of appealing the matter with the Chennai Corporation. The judge further warned that he could be fined for the act. A petition has been filed on behalf of Rajni’s counsel seeking the case to be withdrawn.

Rajinikanth is currently working on Annaatthe directed by Siva.