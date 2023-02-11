‘Missing you every second’: Parents issue fresh appeal for missing Indian teen in US

Tanvi was last seen on January 17 in her Conway neighbourhood in Arkansas state of the US.

It has been almost 25 days since Tanvi Marupally, the 14-year-old Indian American teenager went missing. She was last seen walking past her school bus in her neighbourhood in Conway, Arkansas, on January 17. Her parents of Telugu origin, Pawan Roy and Sridevi have issued a fresh appeal for her return.

Addressing Tanvi in a video, her mother Sridevi said that everyone was worried about her and were waiting for her return “We are all waiting for you. We all will support you. You are good to be here in the US. The community will support you, and family and friends will support you. Everyone is looking for you. We are missing you every second,” she said.

The Marupally family and Conway police believe that Tanvi left home as she feared returning to India as the employment status of her parents remained uncertain. Her father, Pawan Roy said that neither he nor his wife had to worry about leaving the country as he had a dependent visa and his wife had received permission to work. “So mom can work for any employer if I lose my job,” he said in his appeal.

The parents have also thanked Conway residents for conducting search operations and appealed to the residents to check the video footage from the CCTVs, as the footage erases after 30 days and inform them or the Conway police department of the possible sightings of Tanvi.

