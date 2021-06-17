Missing Indian man Bhavik Bhandari found in New York

Bhavik went missing on June 10 and his friends in the United States and in India had begun putting up posts on social media about his disappearance

news Human interest

Bhavik Bhandari, a 29 year-old Indian man, who was missing in New York for over a week, was found on Wednesday, the Consulate General of India in New York stated. He was hospitalised in Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. "Consulate with the help of #NYPD have found Mr Bhavik Bhandari who went missing in #NewYork few days back. He is admitted to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Consulate has informed his family members & is in constant touch with local authorities to ensure his well-being (sic)," the consulate said in a tweet.

Consulate with the help of #NYPD have found Mr Bhavik Bhandari who went missing in #NewYork few days back. He is admitted to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Consulate has informed his family members & is in constant touch with local authorities to ensure his well-being. pic.twitter.com/oGWi2iJbCN â€” India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 16, 2021

Anirudh Kanga, a close friend of Bhavik, confirmed the development. Bhavik went missing on June 10 and his friends in the United States and in India had begun putting up posts on social media about his disappearance. He was last seen at his apartment in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan on June 10. His friends said that Bhavik stepped out of the apartment without his phone and was not seen after that. Social media posts were tagged under the hashtag #FindBhavik, urging authorities in New York to find the 29-year-old. A missing person's report was filed with the New York Police Department and Bhavik's school and workplace were alerted about his situation.

Bhavik, who is from Gurgaon, has lived in the United States since 2018 when he attended the Parsons School of Design on an F-1 student visa. He graduated last year and has been on a work permit. He studied in Manipal University before leaving for the US. Many of his friends recalled his passion for acting and scriptwriting and said that he had gotten a few acting jobs in advertising.