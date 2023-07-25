Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead in Visakhapatnam

Six days after a missing complaint was lodged, Hyderabad IIT student D Karthik's body was identified on Monday, July 24 in Visakhapatnam.

20-year-old Dhanavath Karthik, a student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, who went missing from his college last week, was found dead on Monday, July 24 in Visakhapatnam. Karthik died by suicide, police said. According to the police, an unidentified body was found on Thursday, July 20 at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam. However, they were able to identify the body only on Monday, July 24 with the help of the parents of the deceased. Karthik was a native of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

Speaking to TNM, Arilova Police Station Circle Inspector G Somasekhar said, “Though the body was found on July 20, we waited for 72 hours for the family to claim the body. Karthik’s uncle who initially came to the city failed to identify the deceased as the body was decomposed. The body was later sent to post mortem. On Monday, Karthik’s parents were able to identify the body.”

According to reports, Karthik was seen alone in CCTV visuals at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Karthik went missing on July 18, following which a missing complaint was registered by IIT-H hostel warden. According to his friends, Karthik had three backlogs and appeared depressed.

“Karthik had boarded the train and arrived in Visakhapatnam. We found his last location through UPI payments.” Primary investigations reveals that Karthik died by suicide and was worried about his backlogs, Somasekhar added.

The police are investigating the case.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.