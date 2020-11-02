Mirnalini Ravi on board Arya-Vishal starrer

Touted to be an action thriller, this untitled film is being bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studio.

Flix Kollywood

Anand Shankar will be directing a film with Vishal and Arya in the lead and Mirnalini Ravi has been signed up to play the female lead in it. The shooting of this film began a few weeks ago and the team had recently completed shooting a song sequence in Hyderabad.

Touted to be an action thriller, this untitled film is being bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studio. Vishal was initially supposed to bankroll this film but he opted out due to budget issues. Sources in the know say that the budget of this project is on the higher side and despite trying his best, the director couldn’t bring it down. S Thaman is onboard to compose the tunes for this entertainer.

Recently there were reports that Sameera Reddy of Vaaranam Aayiram fame has been approached for a pivotal role in Vishal and Arya’s next untitled film with director Anand Shankar. According to a TOI report, refuting rumours the actress stated, “The news is false.”

While this film is in the making, Arya also has Teddy co-starring actor Sayyeshaa. Besides the lead pair, director Magizh Thirumeni, who will be making his acting debut, will be seen in an important role in it. Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and his daughter Aadhana under the banner Studio Green. D Imman is composing music for this film. Sakshi Agarwal of Big Boss fame will be seen in an important role in this kid’s film. Arya also awaits the release of Salpetta by director Pa Ranjith.

On the other hand, Vishal is busy with Thupparivaalan 2. The film began with Mysskin wielding the megaphone but due to some differences of opinion, Vishal took over from him. Besides playing the lead role and producing Thupparivalan 2, Vishal is also directing the film. As per a repors, the shoot of Thupparivaalan 2 is all set to resume from November 9 with Vishal as its director.

A source close to Vishal confirmed that the portion that was shot by Mysskin won’t be used in the film and that the team plans to reshoot some key portion in London sometime next year. The film stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose music. The film also features Prasanna in a key role, besides Vinay, K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and master Nishesh.

Vishal’s also has Chakra, which is the sequel to Irumbu Thirai. The film is directed by director Ezhil’s erstwhile associate Anand and will be skipping the theatrical release and will premiere of OTT platform soon. It has Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and is likely to hit the marquee this year. Besides bankrolling the film, Vishal is playing the lead role in it as well.

(Content provided by Digital Native)