Minor raped by tuition teacher in Mandya, body found in sump

The minor girl who went missing last Tuesday, October 11, was later discovered dead by the police on the same day, her body thrown in a water sump.

news Crime

A 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her tuition teacher in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The minor girl who went missing last Tuesday, October 11, was later discovered dead by the police on the same day, her body thrown in a water sump. Subsequent investigations revealed that she was raped and murdered by her 51-year-old tuition teacher. According to the police, the accused Kantaraju had used chocolates to entice the girl to a deserted area, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. The accused was arrested on Thursday.

In connection with the incident, Alok Kumar, Karnataka's ADGP (Law and Order), wrote on Twitter that “efforts are underway to guarantee swift justice and severe punishment”. “The rape and murder of 10 yr old innocent girl at Malavalli in Mandya district is a despicable and brutal act. We are putting all our efforts to ensure speedy justice and maximum punishment in this case (sic),” he said.

The rape and murder of 10 yr old innocent girl at Malavalli in Mandya district is a despicable and brutal act.



We are putting all our efforts to ensure speedy justice and maximum punishment in this case. — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Karnataka and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy condemned the incident. “The horrible occurrence that resulted in the cruel rape and murder of a 10-year-old schoolgirl who travelled to Malavalli for tuition has caused the civic society to hang its head in shame. I condemn such a heinous act,” he said. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a JDS youth leader, urged the state government to take action against the accused immediately.

Later on Sunday, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the minor girl. Stating that the inhumane occurrence has enraged the region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added that a chargesheet will be filed against the accused after receiving an FSL (forensic science laboratory) report.