Minor boy killed in Tamil Nadu by father of girl he was allegedly in a relationship with

As the police suspect that nearly 15 people are involved in the crime, further investigation is underway.

news Crime

A 17-year-old boy died on Friday, November 5 in Sainathapuram village in Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore district, after he was allegedly attacked by a minor girlâ€™s father and friends. The girlâ€™s father, identified as Rajaguru, allegedly carried out the attack after he found that the boy, Gokul, was in a relationship with his 14-year-old daughter, police said. The couple who were in a relationship eloped to Chennai in October. The girlâ€™s parents brought them back to Sainathapuram and on October 22, the girlâ€™s father and his friends brutally attacked the minor boy. His hands were broken and they made several cut on his body with a blade, said police.

Gokul was working as an auto mechanic and was the son of one Karthikeyan, an auto driver at Sainathapuram village. Rajaguru alleged Gokul had been pursuing the 14-year-old girl and trying to get her into a romantic relationship with him. Gokul's relatives however said that the two had been in a relationship and warned Gokul of dire consequences if he continued with his actions.

However, despite the warnings from the girlâ€™s father, Gokul and the girl left Vellore, police said. Angered by this, Rajaguru and his friends had once again confronted Gokul a few days ago. The police said that, as the argument soon escalated, Rajaguru along with his relatives brutally attacked Gokul and subsequently fled from the spot as a crowd gathered.

Passers-by who saw Gokul lying in a pool of blood rushed him to the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai. Following this, the Bagayam Police registered a case under attempt to murder and arrested the girl's father Rajaguru, his cousin Tamilselvan and friends Dhandapani, Senthil, Madhavan and Chittibabu.

However, on Friday night, Gokul who was undergoing treatment at the hospital succumbed to his injuries. The Bagayam police then booked the accused on charges of murder. As the police suspect that nearly 15 people are involved in the crime, further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Gokul's relatives who have registered a complaint with the police sought swift action against the accused.

Gokul's family however told the media that the two had been in a relationship and the girl's father had objected to it.