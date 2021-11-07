Minor girl raped by village volunteer in Andhra, accused booked under POCSO

The accused were arrested by the Veeraghattam police in the Nadupur Mandal.

news Crime

A 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a gram volunteer with the help of his friend in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh a week ago. The incident came to light recently after the parents of the girl approached the police. The two men were arrested by the Veeraghattam police in the Nadupur Mandal.

On October 31, the 12-year-old was lured by the accused into the Gram sachivalayam. The accused reportedly sexually assaulted the minor due to which she went into an unconscious state. Fearing that they might be caught by the villagers, the accused and his friend who helped him escaped from the spot. Meanwhile the survivor's elder sister noticed that her sister went missing and started searching and found her in the premises of the Gram sachivalayam of the Veeraghattam mandal, according to reports.

Reports further say that both the sisters went to their house which is in the neighbourhood. Reportedly, the parents of the children had gone to Hyderabad for some work. The children didn’t reveal the sexual assault to the anyone. After a couple of days when the parents reached home the children opened up about the assault; the parents in turn approached the Veeraghattam police seeking justice. Based on the formal complaint by the victim’s parents the police booked a POCSO case and launched a manhunt of the accused.

Meanwhile the victim was shifted to hospital for medical examination. The police were successful in nabbing the two accused and further probe is underway regarding involvement of any other accused in the sexual assault.

Speaking to The News Minute, a DSP from Srikakulam said, “The village volunteer raped the minor girl with the help of his friend. The two of them have been arrested and remanded. As soon as we came to know about the incident, we sprung into action and arrested the accused.”