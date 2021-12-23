Minor earthquake in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur for second consecutive day

According to the National Centre for Seismology, Chikkaballapur saw an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale at 2.16 pm.

Yet another earthquake was recorded in Chikkaballapur on Thursday, December 23, a day after the region saw two back-to-back-earthquakes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, Chikkaballapur saw an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale at 2.16 pm with a depth of 18km.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the epicentre of the quake was 1.2 kms southeast of Sadenahalli village, Gollahalli GP in Chikkaballapura.

A statement issued by the director of the KSNDMC said that as per the seismic intensity, the intensity of the quake was moderate.

“As per the Seismic Intensity map of the said Earthquake from the Epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20-30 kms from the epicentre,” it said.

“This type of earthquake do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally as the region falls in a hard rock granitoid & gneissic terrain and is located in Seismic Zone II, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquakes is less. Also, the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The Community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive,” it added.

On Wednesday morning, the region had seen two back-to-back mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district. Epicentre of the quakes with magnitude of 2.9 and three on Richter scale that happened around 7.10 am and 7.15 am was close to Mandikal and Bhogaparthi villages, according to the KSNDMC.

For Wednesday’s earthquake, the KSNDMC said that as per the seismic intensity map of the earthquakes from the epicentre, the intensities observed are low and the tremors might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10 km to 15 km.

Vijayapura district in Karnataka saw six minor earthquakes in just the month of October. Similar incidents were also reported in Hassan and Kalaburagi district as well. Owing to the high occurrence of these events in and around Vijayapura district, the state government had earlier mulled the constitution of a sub-committee for an in-depth study.

With inputs from PTI