Minnal Murali in Netflix's Global Top 10 list of non-English films

â€˜Minnal Muraliâ€™, touted to be Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first superhero film, has received rave reviews since it released on Christmas Eve.

Minnal Murali, the Malayalam film that has taken the internet by storm since its release on Netflix on Christmas Eve, has now become a global sensation. This is proved by the fact that the Tovino-starrer has joined the list of the streaming platformâ€™s â€˜Global Top 10 (Non-English)â€™ list, a weekly list of the top 10 most watched non-English movies and shows in the world. Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph and written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, features fourth on the list.

Other films and shows on the list include Vicky and Her Mystery, Grumpy Christmas, The Hand of God and Sooryavanshi, among others. According to Netflix, Minnal Murali was streamed across the globe for over 59.9 lakh hours. Number one on the list is Vicky and Her Mystery, a French film which is based on real-life events surrounding a young girl and a puppy that she found.

Minnal Murali is touted to be one of the only superhero films in Mollywood, and has received rave reviews since it was released on Netflix on December 24. The story revolves around Jaison, played by Tovino Thomas, an ordinary man who was struck by lightning and as a result, receives superpowers. The film also stars Femina George, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, among others, in pivotal roles. Minnal Murali is also available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada, and Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam.

The technical team for the film comprises Sameer Thahir, who directed Chappa Kurishu, as the cinematographer, Shaan Rahmas as the music composer and Manu Jagadh as the art director. Deepali Noor has designed Tovinoâ€™s superhero costume, while Vlad Rimburg was brought on board as the action director.

