Minister Veena George gets warning from Speaker for vague answers in Assembly

Veena was also corrected by the Chief Minister when she was responding to a question on increase in rabid dog attacks and death of people who took the anti-rabies vaccine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, August 30, interrupted and "corrected" Health Minister Veena George when she was speaking on anti-rabies vaccines in the Assembly, inviting applause from the Opposition. In a related development, senior Congress legislator and former State Minister AP Anilkumar had written to Speaker MB Rajesh objecting to the manner in which the health minister was responding to questions raised by MLAs. In his letter, he had mentioned questions pertaining to George's portfolio. The Kerala Legislature secretariat informed Anilkumar on August 30 that the Speaker had spoken to the Minister and told her that this should not be repeated.

Veena was responding to a question on increase in rabid dog attacks and death of people who took the anti-rabies vaccine. When she said that a report would be submitted on this by an expert committee, Vijayan intervened and asked her to form a panel to find out the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine which was instantly appreciated by the Congress-led opposition.

Meanwhile, Anilkumar complained that the Health Minister was repeating a template answer for most questions and many answers were delayed. She gave similar answers for all questions on cost of PPE kits and about contracts with a private company to procure PPE kits.

Since the Kerala Cabinet is set to see a rejig, there are reports that she might be made the Speaker and Rajesh inducted as a Minister. Reportedly, Vijayan is mulling a minor rejig, after M Govindan was on Sunday nominated as the new state secretary of the party, after secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan decided to step down as a Minister and an MLA owing to his failing health.

George was a TV journalist, when in 2016, she got a surprise call from the CPI (M) and she was fielded as their candidate from the Aranmula assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district and she won defeating Congress veteran and sitting legislator Sivadasan Nair.

In 2021, she again defeated Nair and her selection as a cabinet minister and that too, health, came as a shocker to all.