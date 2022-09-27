Mini stadium, innovation lab: KTR announces slew of facilities for IIIT Basara

The RGUKT campus at Basara had witnessed intense protests in June, with students raising several demands including an improvement in basic facilities.

news Education

Telangana government Minister for Industry and Information Technology KT Rama Rao visited the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), locally referred to as IIIT Basara, and interacted with the students on Monday, September 26. The campus in Nirmal district had witnessed intense protests in June, with students raising several demands including an improvement in basic facilities. On Monday, Minister KTR announced several measures for RGUKT Basara, including a mini stadium at a cost of Rs 3 crore, distribution of laptops, a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers, 50 additional model classrooms and an innovation lab.

Minister KTR said that the response for the tenders floated for the mess contract was not satisfactory, and efforts were being made to find a good contractor. He appreciated the students for protesting peacefully, not allowing politicians to get involved, and for forming a student council to solve their issues on their own. Addressing students gathered in the campus auditorium, KTR said that he would visit the campus again in November along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to distribute laptops to students. He also asked Sports Minister Srinivas Goud to construct a mini stadium at a cost of Rs 3 crore in six to eight months. KTR also requested RGUKT Vice Chancellor V Venkata Ramana to establish an innovation lab on campus, and to hold week-long innovation celebrations every year, to encourage a “spirit of entrepreneurship”.

Prior to his speech, KTR had lunch with students and interacted with them. Based on his interaction, he directed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce new-age courses at the university. The students have reportedly asked for state-of-the-art courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Space Technology, and others.

The students’ protest held earlier in June was called off after continuing for a week, following talks with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The students had protested over the poor quality of food and other basic amenities, and also sought the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor.

