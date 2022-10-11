Mine workers in Ballari who lost jobs in 2011 continue fight for justice

Twenty five thousand mine workers from various villages across Karnataka’s Ballari district, who lost their jobs overnight nearly a decade ago, are still seeking justice. The workers, in association with Bellary Zilla Gani Karmikara Sangha, an organisation affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) began a padayatra from Sandur, on October 11, demanding Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the loss of employment. Social activist and founder of the 'Narmada Bachao' movement Medha Patkar flagged off the padayatra from Sandur, on Tuesday.

The other demands include 5 acres of land with irrigation facility for the families of mining workers, re-employment for the workers who lost their job in Class "A" and "B" mines where work has resumed, a monthly pension of Rs. 5,000 for workers who have reached retirement age, sites and houses for mining workers, establishment of community facilities like anganwadis, community halls, libraries, labour centres, and primary health centres. They also demanded free medical care for mining workers, free education for the children of mining workers, and financial assistance for higher education.



When mines were closed as part of a crackdown spearheaded by the Supreme Court against widespread, pervasive illegal mining, the mine workers lost their jobs. They used to toil in dangerous working environments in the iron ore, manganese, and other mines, frequently without sufficient safety equipment and basic amenities, as earthmoving operators, truck drivers, cleaners, loaders, blasters, and many other odd jobs. Due to the Labor Department's indifference, the majority of them never received minimum wage.





Addressing the crowd at the inaugural programme of the padayatra, Activist Medha Patkar said, “Your struggle is a long struggle like that of Narmada. It's a very difficult struggle in a place like Bellary, and your struggle is an important one,” she further explained how various organisations are extorting land from poor people.

Exclaiming that blood has no caste, she added, “Red, blue & green flag come together. Red is the colour of blood and it flows in all of us. Blood has no caste. Labour codes will take away all rights of workers. All that they want to give is the bare minimum: minimum wages, minimum support price. But we demand our equal share, not minimum,” she said.

Explaining that change can only come through struggle, actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa who was also present at the programme said, “Ambedkar as labour minister brought in many laws, for the rights of workers. He brought together workers, labourers, farmers, exploited classes”. He went on to add that, “Mahad satyagraha showed the way for us. Today if there is any change that can come, it is only through struggle.”

Laxmi, a mine worker at the Bharat Mines & Minerals (BMM), who lost her job in 2011 said that they are left with no earnings now. “If we go for coolie work, we get Rs 100 or Rs 200 for a day’s work. Please help us. We leave for work in the morning and return in the evening, for 100-200 rupees,” lamented Laxmi.

“Since the mines closed, our lives turned upside down. We did not receive any settlement and have been trying hard to take care of my family,” said a former worker at Deccan Mining Syndicate. Another worker said that there was no proper facility at the mines, with no water, food or protective helmets. “We were treated worse than how the British treated Indians before independence. And one day the mine owners threw us out of jobs with nowhere to go.”

“My father used to work with BMM. He used to receive Rs 4000, and despite the issues in the mine work, we at least had food to eat. Now we don’t even have jobs. Give us what was promised,” Abhishek, a mine worker’s son.

