Milind Soman booked for ‘obscenity’ over nude photo on beach

Milind had posted a photo on his 55th birthday where he can been seen running nude on a beach in Goa.

The Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said.

Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday. "Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar. On November 4, Soman had uploaded a photo on Twitter showing him running nude on a Goa beach on his 55th birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday to me Y...55 and running ! Y". @5Earthy."

The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa. She had been detained by police for questioning, and has since gotten bail.

Several residents of Canacona called for a shutdown in the town on Thursday while demanding action against police officials who allegedly provided protection to Poonam and the crew members for the shoot that was happening on Chapoli dam in Canacona. The Canacona police on Wednesday registered a case against Poonam for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video, following a complaint by the state water resources department, which manages the dam.