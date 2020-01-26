Mild tremors felt in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday morning

Mild tremors were felt near Nalgonda, Telangana at 2.35 am on Sunday morning due to an earthquake, which measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the Chinthalapalem and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies in Suryapet district, according to reports.

Seismologists and earthquake researchers from the National Geophysical Research Institute reportedly reached the site on Sunday morning.

“The earthquake's epicentre was at Vellatur in Suryapet district as per our preliminary examination with our instruments in Dondapadu. We have recorded activity of minor tremors in the region in the recent past. Especially 17 villages felt the effects of this. Parts of Hyderabad also felt the effects,” NGRI Chief Scientist Nagesh said.

The scientist also told the newspaper that this is the first earthquake in the two Telugu states since 1969. At the time, Bhadrachalam of Telangana recorded a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.

The chief scientist told reporters that earthquakes of this magnitude keep taking place, and asked people not to panic. “I appeal to the people to be aware of the effects of such tremors and take steps to decrease property loss,” he said.

The Hindu reported that tremors were also reported in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, as well as mandals around the Amaravati Capital Region.

“The NGRI on January 12 erected seismic meters on the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Dondapadu [part of the urban notified area of Amaravati], and observations are being recorded. There is no danger, and the Institute will be organising awareness sessions for villagers in the mandal this week,” Surender, the Assistant Director (Mines & Geology), told the Hindu.