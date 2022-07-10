Mild tremors felt again in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada

The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week.

news Earthquake

Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early on Sunday, July 10. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 am, sources said. Posts on the tremors also appeared on social media. Sampaje gram panchayat president GK Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said.

The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week. Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in the neighbouring Kodagu district. According to The Hindu, the tremors were preceded by an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude at 6.22 am, with the epicentre 1.1 km southeast of Aranthodu in Sullia taluk, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Earlier on July 1 too, mild tremors were felt in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts in the morning. Local residents of Chembu, Peraje, Karike of Kodagu and Sullia, Sampaje and Kallugundi villages of Dakshina Kannada districts felt the tremors which lasted four to five seconds at 1.12 a.m. People rushed out of their houses in panic. It was the fifth time the people of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district border hilly areas experienced tremors in a week.

Earlier, earth tremors were felt at multiple locations in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts on June 28 triggering panic among people of both districts. Tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka on June 28 morning. The incident took place at 7.45 am and the people experienced the tremors for about three to seven seconds. Many ran out of their houses in panic. The tremors were felt in Karike, Peraje, Bhagamandala, Madikeri, Napoklu in Kodagu district and Sampaje, Goonadka, Guttigaaru near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

With IANS inputs