Migrant workers in Kerala helpless as contractors, govt don't pay for train tickets

The state government is charging a second class ticket rate from the migrant workers for the journey.

Getting down from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s buses, there was a visible relief in the face of hundreds of migrant workers, as they entered the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station to head to their hometowns, in the special non-stop Shramik trains.

But Kumar*, a native of Bihar, and his two friends, stood apprehensively beside the entrance of the railway station, without going inside to board the train. The three friends were frantically waiting for another friend of theirs, who will be coming with the money for the train ticket, which is mandatory for them to board the special trains that head to their home states.

Like Kumar, many migrant workers in Kerala are now in a tough spot after being told by the district administrations, on the direction of the state government, that they should pay for tickets to board Shramik trains. As per the deal between the Railways Ministry and state governments, the state governments have to pay for the trains leaving from their jurisdiction – but how they raise money is upto them. While in Telangana, the state government has decided the bear the cost of the train journey of the migrant workers, Kerala has decided to transfer the cost to the workers themselves.



Kozhikode railway station

With no work for over a month during the nationwide lockdown, most of the workers have little money to pay the train fare.

“I have no money, my contractor has not paid me yet,” says Kumar as he waits for his friend, who is staying in another camp in the district. After waiting for about half an hour, Kumar’s friend shows up with Rs 1,400 – ticket cost per person – and the elated lot rushe inside to board the train. As per the official site of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), it costs around Rs 875 for the journey, but a few workers TNM spoke to said they are being charged around Rs 1,400 per person.

As per the Inter-state migrant workmen (regulation of employment and conditions of service) act 1979, the contractor for whom a person works is liable to pay the money required for the journey. As per the section 15 of the act, "A journey allowance of a sum not less than the fare from the place of residence of the inter-state migrant workman in his state to the place of work in the other state shall be payable by the contractor to the workman both for the outward and return journeys and such workman shall be entitled to payment of wages during the period of such journeys as if he were on duty."

However, in the case of these migrant workers, neither their employers, nor the central or state government has picked up the tab.



Ernakulam Junction railway station

For the third day, migrant workers are being transported to their homes from different parts of Kerala. The first train from the state was on Friday from Aluva in Ernakulam, while one from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode set off on Saturday, along with two from Kochi. On Sunday, in addition to the two trains from Ernakulam district, trains will also be setting off carrying migrant workers, from Kozhikode and Thrissur districts.

‘State governments supposed to pay’

The Indian Railways started the service of special trains, named Shramik Trains, for transporting migrant workers, on the request of state governments. According to railway officials, the state governments are supposed to pay the money to the railway.

“The railway does not have any direct contact with the migrant workers in charging ticket fees. The state governments are supposed to pay us a second class ticket charge per person. We are not aware from whom the ticket is collected,” said the Kerala spokesperson of the railways.



Ernakulam Junction railway station

Top officials of Ernakulam district administration also told TNM that they are being ordered by the state government to charge money from migrant workers.“Only those who are willing to pay are being brought here from the camps,” said a police officer who is in charge of security at the Ernakulam railway station.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Sunday said that district administration officials should not force migrant workers to leave against their wish.

“Do not force those who express wish to stay back in Kerala. District administrations and police should note this. The migrant workers who stay back in Kerala will be given the necessary aids,” said Tom Jose in an official release. It also states that the direction comes in the wake of complaints that migrant workers are forced to leave in some places.

(*name changed)

