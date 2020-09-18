Migrant workers with COVID-19 can’t work: Kerala revises order after criticism

The earlier order had stated that if migrant workers with COVID-19 in the state are asymptomatic, they can engage in work with precautions.

The Kerala government has revised its guidelines for migrant workers coming back to the state and resuming work, following criticisms. On September 14, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state had issued an order, stating that asymptomatic migrant workers with COVID-19 can engage in work. However, a few days after the issue was raised in the media citing concerns over health implications, a new order was issued on Thursday, stating that migrant workers with COVID-19 should not be allowed to work until they have recovered.

The previous order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) and stated that if migrant workers with COVID-19 in the state are asymptomatic, they can work in areas exclusively marked for them, and by taking necessary precautions. The order was issued based on the direction of the Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS due to delay in infrastructure projects in the state.

There had been reports about asymptomatic COVID-19 patients falling seriously unwell, people collapsing and dying and later being found to have COVID-19 posthumously. “Studies have shown that many people with no or mild symptoms have CT scan changes in lungs. So, it is better to take rest for 10 days,” a doctor based in Kerala had told TNM.

Despite such circumstances, the earlier order had said asymptomatic migrant workers can engage in work. Officials at the Health Minister’s office had earlier told TNM that they were not aware of such an order.

Other provisions in the new order remain the same, with guidelines that guest workers entering the state must be quarantined at a location chosen by the contractor for 14 days and those who reached the state without taking a test must undergo an antigen test on the fifth day of their arrival.

The order also detailed the new quarantine norms and registration process in the COVID-19 "Jagratha" portal, a comprehensive solution for real-time surveillance, care and support for people affected or quarantined due to the coronavirus.

