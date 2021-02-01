Miffed with ‘opportunistic party’ remark by Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy hits back

Siddhramaiah had said that JD(S) is not a political party but merely an opportunistic seeking power and lean towards whoever will assure the same.

news Politics

Reacting to Siddramaiah’s comment about Janata Dal Secular being an “opportunistic party”, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in an interaction with the press, on Sunday, said that it was the Leader of the Opposition who had first sought the party’s help. The Kumaraswamy further said that during the coalition government, he felt like a clerk.

The JD(S) leader, who was miffed with the remark, mentioned at the Bagalkot JD(S) convention that after they were allegedly held responsible for the dissolution of the merger, they wanted to start anew. “I was a clerk in the coalition government. When I was sworn in as the CM, I couldn’t independently think for Siddaramaiah would always pressurize on one hand and on the other was the BJP government that came to power using farmers’ waiver as their bate,” said the politician expressing his displeasure over the government.

Kumaraswamy further said, “The Congress leader was the one who approached us and wanted to befriend us. The coalition did not work well and there was a fallout. Why is he [Siddaramaiah] dragging us through the mud when the friendship is long over? We don’t want to dig up old graves.”

Siddhramaiah had, early on January 31, made a statement in the press that JDS is not a political party at all and that they were merely opportunistic seeking power who’d lean towards whoever will assure the same. He also claimed that their party [Congress] had paved the way for economic development in the state unlike other parties.

The Congress-JD(S), the coalition government in Karnataka, had raised hopes of formation of a grand alliance to take on the Modi-Shah duo ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, lost the trust vote and was dissolved in July, 2019 which was brought upon because of internal bickering among congress leaders and lack of coordination among top leaders from both the parties.